Free Clectricity In Delhi Up To 200 Units, Announces CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that people living in Delhi do not have to pay their electricity bills if their power consumption does not exceed 200 units. “Those in Delhi, who consume up to 200 units of electricity, do not need to pay their electricity bills, they will get a zero electricity bill.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)