Four-Storey Building Collapses In Maharashtra's Virar, 4-Year-Old Killed, Several Injured

Virar (Maharashtra), Oct 16 (fpj): A 4-year-old girl lost her life after a portion of a building collapsed in Virar city of Maharashtra on October 15. The girl is believed to have been playing in the balcony on the third floor when a portion of the common balcony collapsed. The debris is believed to have hit her before a portion of it came crashing on the ground floor.
