Updated on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

Foreign students in Ukraine hide in rescue shelters, as Russian offense reaches the city of Dnipro

Abhishek Nair
People stand by the body of a relative stretched out on the ground after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. - Russias ground forces on Thursday crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraines border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive. Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP) |

Students in Ukraine, who are studying at Dnipropetrovsk State Medical University, are seen to be moving towards rescue shelters in the city of Dnipro for safety. Students from Indian, Moroccan nationalities moved to the spot in pit dark amid air sirens in the city as Russian forces have struck on multiple cities in Ukraine. Dnipro has one of the highest student populations, especially from India as many come to the city for cheap and quality medical education.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 02:11 PM IST
