Foreign students in Ukraine hide in rescue shelters, as Russian offense reaches the city of Dnipro

Students in Ukraine, who are studying at Dnipropetrovsk State Medical University, are seen to be moving towards rescue shelters in the city of Dnipro for safety. Students from Indian, Moroccan nationalities moved to the spot in pit dark amid air sirens in the city as Russian forces have struck on multiple cities in Ukraine. Dnipro has one of the highest student populations, especially from India as many come to the city for cheap and quality medical education.
