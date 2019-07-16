Fire Breaks Out In Paper Godown In Delhi’s Alipur, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in a paper godown in Delhi's Alipur area. Twenty-two fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and later brought the flames under control. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far in the incident. Cooling operation in the fire area is currently underway.
