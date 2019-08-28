Fire Breaks Out At Timberyard Mustafa Bazaar In Mumbai, 8 Fire Tenders On Spot

Mumbai, Aug 28: A massive fire broke out at a timberyard in Mumbai. Incident occurred at Santa Savta Marg in Mustafa Bazaar of Mazgaon in Byculla. 8 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties reported so far. Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.
