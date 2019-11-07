FILHALL- Akshay Kumar's First Music Video Gets A Release Date

Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his debut music video 'Filhall' on Wednesday. The video starring Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur, which will be launched on November 9, revealed the 'Mission Mangal' star by dropping a teaser on Twitter. "I often hear people say, nowadays songs lack melody. I hope #FILHALL changes that.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)