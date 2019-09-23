'Filhaal' Song - Akshay Kumar Shoots For His First Music Video

Bollywood powerhouse Akshay Kumar, who is basking in the success of his last outing 'Mission Mangal', is all set to treat his fans with his first music video 'Filhaal'. The actor on September 22 shot for the video of the song. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle. Along with the announcement, Taran also shared a number of pictures from the sets.