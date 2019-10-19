FATF Asks Pakistan To Act Fast Against Terror Funding Or Face 'Blacklisting'

Paris (France), Oct 18 (fpj): Financial Action Task Force President Xiangmin Liu on October 18 expressed serious concerns over the lack of progress made by Pakistan to address its terror financing risks. He stated that Pakistan could be formally blacklisted by the global terror funding and money laundering watchdog FATF if it does not swiftly act against terror funding by February 2020.
