Fans Grand Welcome Sourav Ganguly In Kolkata After His Selection As BCCI President

Kolkata, Oct 15 (FPJ): Fans gathered outside the Eden Gardens to welcome Sourav Ganguly, who is all set to become the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Fans welcomed him with flowers and fireworks. They also cut a cake for 'Dada'. Ganguly, however, will be able to serve as BCCI President only until September 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)