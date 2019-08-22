MNS Worker And Leader Sandeep Deshpande Detained By Police

Maharashtra NavNirman Sena (MNS) spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande detained by police as a precautionary measure on August 22. MNS chief Raj Thackeray has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency, today. Raj Thackeray allegedly involved in connection with its probe in the IL&FS case.
