Dream Girl Public Review | Superhit Dialogues, Punches Entertain Audience | Ayushmann Khurrana

‘Dream Girl’ stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor in lead roles. The movie was released in theatres on September 13 and witnessed a good opening day. While speaking to media, one of the moviegoer said, “I liked the movie very much and the best part was its dialogues and punches. The songs of movie were very average but I loved the light hearted film.”