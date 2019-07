Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanj on Monday released a new track 'Dil Todeya' sung by him from his forthcoming 'Arjun Patiala' film. The song showcases the anguish of separation between Dosanj (essaying the role of a quirky, titular cop) and Kriti Sanon (essaying the role of a journalist). The comforting lyrics are penned by Guru Randhawa.