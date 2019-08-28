'Dhagala Lagali Kala' song shoot - Dream Girl | Ayushmann Khurana And Nushrat Bharucha

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha shot a song for their upcoming film ‘Dream Girl’. The song ‘Dhagala Lagali’ is full of energy. It’s a Marathi song with rain dance sequence shot in backdrop of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Ayushmann and Nushrat were seen in a colourful traditional Marathi outfit in the song.
