Devendra Fadnavis will fail to prove majority: Nawab Malik

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik with confidence claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will not be able to prove majority on the floor of the House. “By this evening all the MLAs of our party will come back to us. Fadnavis will not be able to prove majority on the floor of the House, we demand him that he tenders his resignation. Ajit Pawar has committed a mistake.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)