Delhi Pollution: Vijay Goel Demands CM Kejriwal's Resignation

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on November 1 lambasted at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on ongoing pollution row. He demanded Kejriwal's resignation by saying that for the past five years Kejriwal-led government did nothing to control the state's pollution. "They didn't stop constructions, they didn't carry out sufficient plantation drives.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)