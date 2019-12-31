Deepika Padukone and Himesh Reshammiya recreate their song ‘Naam Hai Tera Tera’ on 'Indian Idol 11'

Indian Idol Season 11 has been the talk of the town ever since it’s 1st episode and there’s no looking back, credit goes to the bunch of talented contestants with the unmatchable talent. To add on, they have one of the best-curated panelists as part of their jury to judge these oh-so-talented participants and churn out the best out of them, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya.