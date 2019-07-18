Dawood Ibrahim’s Nephew Arrested By Anti-Extortion Cell Of Mumbai Police

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police arrested the son of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar from Mumbai International Airport last night, and will produce him before the court later today. Dawood’s nephew and two others were brought to the office of Mumbai Police Anti-Extortion Cell. Rizwan was arrested at the airport, when he was trying to escape the country.
