Dabangg 3: Official Trailer Out | Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu D | Release On This Christmas

Dabangg 3, the most awaited movie of 2019 has launched its trailer. Dabangg 3’s teaser was released on 18th October, and after 4 days the trailer has skipped the heartbeats of the fans. The surprising element of Dabangg 3 is Saee Majrekar, daughter of director Mahesh Manjerkar. Her role in the movie remains to be suspense.