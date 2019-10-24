Dabangg 3 Official Trailer Launch | Salman Khan | Sonakshi | Sai and Prabhu deva And Others

Bollywood actor Salman Khan dropped trailer of much-awaited action film 'Dabangg 3'. Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha along with Saiee Manjrekar were present at the launch. Producer of the film, Nikhil Dwivedi also attended the launch. Prabu Deva, the director of the movie joined the cast on the stage. The trailer begins with from the poster 'Chulbul is back'.