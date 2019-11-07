Cyclone Maha to cross Gujarat coast on Nov 07: IMD

he India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced cyclone alert for the Gujarat coast and a yellow message as Cyclone Maha is expected to make landfall on the coast between Devbhumi Dwarka district and Diu on Nov 07. The cyclone Maha is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours.
