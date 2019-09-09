Chandrayaan-2 Tied Country Together, Now There’s ISRO Spirit In India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sep 08 said that Chandrayaan-2 has tied the entire country together. He said, “At 1:50 AM on September 8, entire nation was sitting in front of TV, looking at Chandrayaan mission. In those 100 second, I witnessed how an incident awakened the entire country and tied the country together. Like we talk about sportsman spirit, it's ISRO spirit in Hindustan now.”