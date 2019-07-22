Chandrayaan-2: People Perform Special Prayers In UP’s Kanpur

The countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1, begun on Monday. Ahead of Chandrayaan-2 launch, special ‘prayer’ and ‘aatri’ was organised in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur today. People seemed happy and proud on the launch day of Chandrayaan-2.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)