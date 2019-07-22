Chandrayaan-2 is ready for launch: Former ISRO chief AS Kiran Kumar

While talking on launch of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) former chief AS Kiran Kumar said that the Chandrayaan-2 is ready for launch on July 22. "Chandrayaan-2 is now ready for launch on 22 July. We intend to move towards the moon on August 14 and land on the moon around September 6.
