CBI Puts Notice At P Chidambaram's Residence, Asks To Appear In 2 Hours

New Delhi, Aug 21: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has put up a notice outside the residence of former union finance minister P Chidambaram on August 20, asking the latter to appear before the agency within two hours. The notice was put outside the home of the Congress leader in Delhi.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)