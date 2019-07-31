Cafe Coffee Day Owner VG Siddhartha Found Dead, Body Recovered

Following a massive search operation involving multiple agencies, the body of Cafe Coffee Day founder-owner VG Siddhartha has been found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru. The 58-year-old businessman is the son-in-law of former chief minister of state SM Krishna and has been missing since Monday evening.
