CAA protest row: Section 144 imposed in North-East Delhi

Section 144 has been imposed in North-East Delhi. Joint commissioner of Delhi’s north-eastern range, Alok Kumar said, “We want to give a message that strict actions will be taken against those who try to disrupt law and order in the area. Section 144 has been imposed. Situation is completely under control and peaceful”.
