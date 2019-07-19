BSF Gives Demo Of Non-Lethal Weapons Used At India-Bangladesh Frontier

India has been using non-lethal policy on India-Bangladesh frontier since 2011. Non-lethal policy means using of those weapons which are not deadly but serve the purpose effectively. Main motive of using non-lethal weapons is to save life while stopping cross border smuggling. Under the non-lethal strategy, BSF has 12 bore pump action gun and types of hand grenades like stun, chilli and dye.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)