BRICS Leaders Come Together For Group Picture In Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the leaders of BRICS nations gathered for a group picture at Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia. PM Modi is in Brazil on a two-day visit to attend the 11th BRICS Summit. This year's event is being held under the theme “BRICS: Economic Growth for an Innovative Future” will further strengthen the traditional ties among the BRICS countries.
