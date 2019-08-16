Brave Elderly Couple Receives Award For Fighting Armed Robbers In Chennai

An elderly couple S Shanmugavel and Senthamarai displayed extraordinary courage by fighting robbers who barged into their residence. Robber with machete tried to strangle 70-year-old Shanmugavel, but with the help of his wife, Shanmugavel managed to turn the tables. The couple was felicitated by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami on Independence Day for their courageous stand against robbers.
