BJP MP Sanjay Kakade Claims 45 MLAs Have Met CM Fadnavis, Want Alliance Govt To Be Formed

While speaking to ANI on Tuesday in Pune, BJP MP Sanjay Kakade on BJP alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra said, “45 newly elected MLAs in Shiv Sena are in touch with Chief Minister and want alliance government to be formed. I think few of these 45 MLAs will convince Uddhav Thackeray and form government with Devendra Fadnavis as CM. I don't think there is any other option.”