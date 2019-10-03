Bihar Floods, Heavy Rainfall: 73 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state

While speaking to ANI, Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Department of Bihar, Pratyaya Amrit said that 73 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state. “According to yesterday's estimates, 73 people died and 9 injured due to flood. Pump we brought from Coal India had technical issues. If it starts working today, we'll clear water from Rajendra Nagar,” informed Amrit.
