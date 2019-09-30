Bihar Flood Live: Death Toll Mounts To 17 Due To Incessant Rainfall

Around 24 districts of Bihar including Patna were badly hit after incessant rains lashed the state on September 28. Locals are facing several problems in the low-lying areas due to continuous rainfall. The death toll has mounted to 17 due to floods and incessant rainfall. The teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the city to rescue locals stranded due to flood.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)