Bigg Boss Season 13 GRAND LAUNCH: Host Salman Khan Arrives In Mumbai Metro

Superstar Salman Khan launched Bigg Boss season 13 at Mumbai Metro car shed. He arrived in a metro train named Bigg Boss Celebrity Express. Dressed in a casual attire, the actor danced on the beat of the drums. The grand premiere of the show will be aired on September 29. This time there will be no space for commoners and show will feature only celebrity contestants.
