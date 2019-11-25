Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla almost kisses Rashami Desai on her lips!

This season of Bigg Boss has witnessed various conflicts and fights among contestants, especially between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, who cannot stand each other. However, in a dramatic twist, the two warring contestants, will now be seen locked inside the bedroom with both acting as a romantic couple.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)