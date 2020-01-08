Videos

Bharat Bandh: Railway and bus services affected across country

By Asia News International

Jan 08 (ANI): Several states in India called for ‘bharat bandh’ against anti-worker policies of Central Government on Jan 08. In Hyderabad, commuters faced difficulties as bus service were also affected. Protesters demand during ‘bharat bandh’ includes the Centre to drop the proposed labour reform.

