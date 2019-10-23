BCCI Elections Done As Per Constitution: CoA Chief Vinod Rai

BCCI general body meeting held at headquarters today. Speaking on internal elections in BCCI, Committee of Administrators (CoA) Chief Vinod Rai said that BCCI elections are done as per Constitution. “Our job was to implement the constitution. We got the BCCI elections done as per the Constitution. We only had the Supreme Court order that had to be followed,” said Vinod Rai.
