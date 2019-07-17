Assam Floods: Brahmaputra River Flows Above Danger Mark, water Enters Residential Area In Guwahati

As Brahmaputra River is flowing above danger mark, water has entered into the residential areas in Assam’s capital city Guwahati. Floods in Assam have claimed several lives and various people have been affected with it. Due to incessant rainfall, several districts in Assam are affected. According to IMD’s prediction, there will be cloudy sky with intermittent rain for few days.
