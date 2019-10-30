Asaduddin Owaisi: EU Delegation Visiting J&K Is Not Official Delegation

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that European Parliament members who are visiting Jammu and Kashmir is not an official delegation of EU Parliament. He said some NGOs called that members and BJP take them to visit the valley.
