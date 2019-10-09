Asaduddin Owaisi Attack Mohan Bhagwat Over His Statement On Mob Lynching

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his statement that mob lynching was a western concept and it should not be used to defame India. Reacting sharply to Bhagwat's statement, Owaisi said Muslims, Dalits and even Hindus have been victims of incidents of mob lynching in the country.