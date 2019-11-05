As Terrorists Target Outsiders, 138 Bengali Workers Return Home From Kashmir

A total of 138 labourers and workers, who had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to earn a living, were brought back from Srinagar on Nov 04 in the wake of a terror attack last month in which five labourers from West Bengal were killed. While 133 of them are from West Bengal, five are from Assam. Five labourers were killed in a terror attack in Kulgam on October 29.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)