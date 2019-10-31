Article 370 Only Gave Separatism, Terrorism To J&K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Article 370 only gave separatism and terrorism to Jammu and Kashmir. He made this statement after paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia on his birth anniversary. “Article 370 only gave separatism and terrorism to J&K.
