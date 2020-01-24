Anti-CAA protest: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi calls for Maharashtra ‘bandh’

Security was beefed up in light of state-wide ‘bandh’ called by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in Maharashtra on January 24. Police officials were briefed up amid tensions in the area. Strike is being held in protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.
