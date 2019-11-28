Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony, hoardings and party flags seen in Maharashtra

Hoardings welcoming the new government were seen in Maharashtra on November 28. The party flags of Shiv Sena and Congress were also seen on the stretch from Dadar TT to Shivaji Park. The new state government will be led by Shiv Sena chief and ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray will be the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra.