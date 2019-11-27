After resigning as Maharashtra Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar meets uncle Sharad Pawar

After resigning as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar met his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar at latter’s residence. NCP leader Praful Patel and Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray also came along with Ajit. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that the party leaders have requested Ajit Pawar to come back to home (in National Congress Party) and talk to Sharad Pawar.