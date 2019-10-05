Aarey Protest Live Updates: Section 144 Imposed Near Metro-Rail Project Site In Aarey Forest

Entry into Aarey from Marol Maroshi Road restricted after Section 144 has been imposed in the area in Mumbai. Section 144 imposed after several people gathered at Aarey Forest to protest against felling of trees. Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions against BMC decision which allowed felling of over 2700 trees for metro car shed.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)