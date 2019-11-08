Aaditya Thackeray Meets Shiv Sena MLAs Staying At Hotel In Mumbai

Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray met Shiv Sena MLAs at Hotel Rangsharda to meet the Shiv Sena leaders staying there. Shiv Sena MLAs will be staying at the hotel for the next 2 days. Shiv Sena MLAs are staying at hotel amid uncertainty over the government formation owing to the differences between of alliance partners BJP and Shiv Sena which emerged victorious in the recently concluded Assembly polls.