A Delegation From Shiv Sena Leader Aditya Thackeray Met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari At Raj Bhavan

The delegation included Aditya Thackeray, Ramdas Kadam and Eknath Shinde. They met the Governor seeking prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains. Speaking on the meeting, Thackeray said, “We requested Governor to provide assistance to farmers and fishermen who suffered damages due to recent rains.
