87th IAF Day: Indian Air Force organises air show at Hindon Air Base

Indian Air Force celebrated the 87th IAF Day at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman led a 'MiG formation' and flew a MiG Bison Aircraft during the event. IAF officers who participated in Balakot airstrike, flew 3 Mirage 2000 aircraft and 2 Su-30MKI fighter aircraft in ‘Avenger formation’.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)