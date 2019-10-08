87th IAF Day: Indian Air Force organises air show at Hindon Air Base

Indian Air Force celebrated the 87th IAF Day at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman led a 'MiG formation' and flew a MiG Bison Aircraft during the event. IAF officers who participated in Balakot airstrike, flew 3 Mirage 2000 aircraft and 2 Su-30MKI fighter aircraft in ‘Avenger formation’.