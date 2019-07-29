7 Children Drown In Ditch Filled With Rainwater, 2 Rescued In Bihar’s Chhapra

At least seven children died after they drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater in Doila village of Saran district on Sunday. The incident happened, when a ditch, in which the nine children were bathing, caved in on them. All the children were in the age group of six to twelve years. While a passerby safely rescued two children from the pit, seven others could not be saved.
