6 Dead, 11 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Building In Delhi’s Zakir Nagar

At least six people died while 11 other sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in the national capital today. The incident took place in Zakir Nagar area on Tuesday night. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused. Around 20 people were rescued from the spot.
